Hades (PS4) | $30 | Amazon

Hades (PS5 ) | $30 | Amazon

Hades (XBO/XSX ) | $30 | Amazon

Hades is unquestionably my Game of the Year of 2020, and hell, its still the game I’ve played most this year with 100+ hours logged. The game rips. Zagreus is fun and charming as is the entire cast of Olympic and Chthonic gods you interact with. The combat is tight and rewarding and each weapon is fun to use in its own way. But the smartest design decision is the balance between roguelike gamplay and its narrative progression. The worst part of any roguelike is dying. You lose your progress and need to start all over. That happens here as far as escaping the underworld is concerned, but between runs you go back to your hub world, the House of Ha des, to talk to all these beloved NPCs to progress the story further. Death becomes something you hate and love at the same time. If you have not played this yet because you don’t have a Nintendo Switch or a gaming PC, the good new is it just launched today on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. It’s $30. Go get it.