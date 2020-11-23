Stuff Your Stocking With the Better Love Reindeer Vibe, Now Available for Pre-Order

Better Love Reindeer | $55 | Ella Paradis
Much like the Little Devil vibe Better Love definitely has their finger on the pulse of cute bullets. And of course, they’ve got one lined up for the holiday season. Preorder the Reindeer Vibe now and it’ll ship November 30.
Let this powerful lil vibe spark some holiday cheer in the most frustrating year ever. It’s also just kind of adorable. I actually have the Devil Vibe on my bookshelf as a spooky all year decoration. But if you do play with Santa’s coworker you’ll absolutely get some yuletide spirit.
You should grab a few things while at Ella, just use the code COZY and get up to 60% off select items. Most of Better Love’s line is included in that discount. Sadly the Reindeer isn’t as a preorder but there’s still plenty of delightful goodies to pair it with. This will make a great gift or like me use it as a decoration and conversation piece.
Free shipping on all domestic orders.