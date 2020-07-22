Stuff Your Stocking With Select Items From Ella Paradis' Christmas in July Sale

Get up to 50% off Select Items SNOW Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s not been a spectacular year for anyone so maybe bringing a little holiday cheer into the summer is needed. Ella Paradis’ Christmas in July sale is just that . Today get up to 50% off over seven hundred products with the code SNOW.

If you’re a rewards member, you’ll also get 30 extra bonus points on a curated selection of LELO products. This beautiful Zodiac box would make a great gift for a pal’s birthday and is just $38 with the discount. They do say 65% of women receive their first toy from a female friend . Just saying. Grab my favorite Aqua lube for $10 less in the sale . And if you’re looking for a value to power vibrator I’d like to suggest the Sassy from BMS which will be $55 . With these prices, it’s the perfect time to treat your self, a friend , or a significant other because who doesn’t love presents no matter the time of year .

Free shipping on all orders.