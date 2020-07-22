It's all consuming.
Stuff Your Stocking With Select Items From Ella Paradis' Christmas in July Sale

Sheilah Villari
Get up to 50% off Select Items | Ella Paradis | Use Code SNOW
Get up to 50% off Select Items | Ella Paradis | Use Code SNOW

It’s not been a spectacular year for anyone so maybe bringing a little holiday cheer into the summer is needed. Ella Paradis’ Christmas in July sale is just that. Today get up to 50% off over seven hundred products with the code SNOW.

If you’re a rewards member, you’ll also get 30 extra bonus points on a curated selection of LELO products. This beautiful Zodiac box would make a great gift for a pal’s birthday and is just $38 with the discount. They do say 65% of women receive their first toy from a female friend. Just saying. Grab my favorite Aqua lube for $10 less in the sale. And if you’re looking for a value to power vibrator I’d like to suggest the Sassy from BMS which will be $55. With these prices, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself, a friend, or a significant other because who doesn’t love presents no matter the time of year.

Free shipping on all orders.

