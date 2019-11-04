Stuff Your Kindle With a Bunch of Discounted Fiction, Today Only

The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Kindle Fiction Sale | Amazon

If you were wondering where Amazon’s traditional Sunday Kindle ebook sale was over the weekend, it seems to have been pushed to Monday this week.



Advertisement

Today only, choose from dozens of popular novels for just $1-$5 each, and download enough fiction to get you through the winter. A few of the most popular inclusions are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Advertisement