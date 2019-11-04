It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Stuff Your Kindle With a Bunch of Discounted Fiction, Today Only

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
4.6K
2
Save
Kindle Fiction Sale | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Kindle Fiction Sale | Amazon

If you were wondering where Amazon’s traditional Sunday Kindle ebook sale was over the weekend, it seems to have been pushed to Monday this week.

Advertisement

Today only, choose from dozens of popular novels for just $1-$5 each, and download enough fiction to get you through the winter. A few of the most popular inclusions are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Upgrade Your Home Security With a Huge SimpliSafe Discount
Make Thanksgiving Easier With This $60 Instant Pot
Amazon's One-Day Logitech Sale Also Includes BLUE Microphones

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts