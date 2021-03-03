Stuff Tom Nook In This Animal Crossing Backpack for $26

Animal Crossing Backpack Image : Amazon

Animal Crossing Backpack | $26 | Amazon

How many different ways can you show your love of Animal Crossing? Beyond the game itself, you can get plushies, Switch cases, enamel pins, socks, and just about anything you can imagine (okay not anything, thankfully ). If you’re looking for another way to take your fandom up a notch, why not check out this very cute Animal Crossing backpack on sale for $26 ? This pleasant bag has Tom Nook’s face plastered all over it. It’s also big enough that you could probably stuff the raccoon into it, if you so desire. You can certainly fit a Nintendo Switch in there at least, as it includes a dedicated slot for it, plus a compartment for wires. It’s cute and functional, which is the best kind of Animal Crossing merch you could ask for.