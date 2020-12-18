Stuff These Snazzy Sennheiser Earbuds In Your Ears for Only $100

Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds | $100 | Amazon

If you want to hear about a good deal on earbuds, listen up! Amazon currently has Sennheiser’s Momentum earbuds for $100. That’s $200 off the original price, which is music to my ears. Here’s the basic feature rundown. These are wireless Bluetooth buds that come with their own charging case, which add two extra charges to the buds. That brings the battery life up from four hours to 12. They have touch controls, so you can control music and calls with a tap of your finger. It’s a pretty complete feature set for a heavily discounted price, so consider shoving these in your ears if you’re in the market for a new pair.