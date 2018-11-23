Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If the Anker battery packs included in our exclusive Anker deal section weren’t quite what you were looking for, three more are now on sale for Black Friday, today only.

The two lightweight PowerCore Lites (10,000mAh and 20,000mAh) can both recharge via microUSB or USB-C, so you can potentially avoid packing an extra cable when you travel. They both also include a special trickle charging mode for low-draw devices like Bluetooth headphones, which don’t often draw enough power to turn on other battery packs.

The PowerCore 26800 is an older model, but it does have one really cool trick: It can recharge twice as quickly by plugging in two microUSB chargers simultaneously. I would just pick based on the size though; they’re all cheaper than ever, and they’d all make great gifts.