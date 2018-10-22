Graphic: Erica Offutt

Need a new pack for you upcoming journey to Timbuktu? No? How about just a sleek carry-all tote or spacious backpack from Timbuk2, the brand? Right now, these bag brainiacs are offering a 40% off their entire site, which happens to be filled to the brim with sacks of all shapes and sizes, through Tuesday with the promo code FALL. All the junk overflowing out of your ol’ faithful messenger bag will thank you.

And while you’re on your way to FALLing in love with a new fall bag, might we suggest checking out the reader-favorite Copilot, a durable roller with a lifetime guarantee, or the ever practical yet stylish Launch Pack, which clocks in at just over a pound — though it certainly punches far above its weight.