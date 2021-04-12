Studio SWEAT onDemand Lets You Keep It Tight Right in Your Own Home

Studio SWEAT onDemand: 1 YR Subscription Image : StackSocial

Studio SWEAT onDemand: 1 YR Subscription | $99 | StackSocial



It’s ok to feel unsure about going back to the gym wherever you’re vaccinated or not. If you still want to keep it toned at home, StackSocial has a deal for you. Studio SWEAT has an onDemand one-year subscription for just $99. Save 60% on this killer deal to get you fit for summer.

Studio SWEAT onDemand (SSoD) brings top-level fitness classes right to you with ease anywhere, anytime. No matter your experience or preference, there is something for everyone looking to tone up or stretch out. Kickboxing, Pilates, yoga, strength training, indoor cycling, and more. There are thousands of virtual and live-streamed classes to choose from, with new ones added regularly. Don’t worry about buying a special bike for those cycling classes; the one you have will do just fine. Each class is lead by highly certified instructors and trainers you can trust. These are not Instagram influencers or models trying to show you how to deadlift for a photo. Connect with other members for motivation and encouragement on your workout journey. You’ll have a support system all the way, even with tips and tricks for better nutrition from a registered dietician.

Everything can be streamed right from your smart TV, PC, tablet, or phone. You’ll be able to take these classes wherever you go. You can download classes, so you don’t always need to be online. The convenience!

This subscription will last one year. Just remember to redeem your code within thirty days of purchase.