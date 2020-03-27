Students Get $150 With New Xfinity Subscriptions

$150 Visa Gift Card w/ Xfinity Subscription Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

$150 Visa Gift Card w/ Xfinity Subscription | Comcast



If you’re a student who needs internet access to keep up with studies, Comcast wants to woo you with a $150 Visa gift card. All you’ll need to do is prove you’re a student, and you’ll get the free money as long as you’re on the Performance Starter+ Internet, Choice TV Select Double Play, or Choice TV Select Double Play+ packages. Note that this offer only extends to students who have been forced to live off-campus. Those still firmly entrenched in dorm life need not apply. The deal is on through June 1, 2020.

