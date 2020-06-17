Students Get $150 and Six Months of Amazon Music With New Xfinity Subscriptions

$150 Visa Gift Card + 6 Months Amazon Music w/ Xfinity Sub | Comcast Xfinity



If you’ve decided to continue your studies online in today’s world of home-bound productivity, Comcast wants to woo you to Xfinity with a $150 Visa gift card, plus a free six month subscription of Amazon Music (new accounts only) thrown on top .

Advertisement

All you’ll need to do is prove you’re a student, and you’ll get the free money as you select an eligible package and stick with it for at least 90 days. You’ll also get a $50 gift card if you bring your own phone to a plan that includes Xfinity Mobile.

The deal is on through July 1, 2020, so get to it .

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/27/20 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/17/2020.

Advertisement