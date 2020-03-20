It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Stuck Inside? Play Trivial Pursuit: Friends The TV Series Edition for $17

Quentyn Kennemer
Trivial Pursuit: Friends The TV Series Edition Board Game | $17 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Trivial Pursuit: Friends The TV Series Edition Board Game | $17 | Amazon

Some of you diehard fanatics have probably already watched Friends 30 times over, and following its Netflix departure, you might need something to fill the gaps. With families everywhere hunkering down for the long haul, this Friends edition of the Trivial Pursuit board game might be the perfect answer, and it’s only $17 at Amazon. You’ll have over 600 questions based on the cast, show moments, and more, so it’s time to quell those debates over Joey and Rachel’s relationship and prove who really knows their Friends stuff.

