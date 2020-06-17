It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Stuart Weitzman's Summer Sale Is Here With up to 50% off Select Styles

Sheilah Villari
Up to 50% off Summer Sale | Stuart Weitzman
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Up to 50% off Summer Sale | Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman is one of those designers you wait to have a sale like this. The initial reaction is to be surprised by the cost even with the prices slashed 50%. So yes, expensive but these are from the same designer Beyoncé loves. And is Beyoncé ever wrong?

The classic Gabby flat is on sale for 40%-50% off depending on what color you choose and flats go with everything. Lots of comfy sandals for summer are deeply discounted. Are you in need of a new crossbody or shoulder bag? There are few for half off in this sale and this Collette one will blend in nicely with anything you already own.

This sale runs for the rest of June and new styles will be added tomorrow. There’s free shipping on all orders.

