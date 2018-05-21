Hang up these trendy Edison bulb string lights in your backyard and make Pinterest proud. This 50-foot strand is completely weatherproof, so you can leave them up year-round. They normally sell for $51, but today you can light your space with them for $44.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
String Up Weatherproof Lights In Your Backyard For Only $44
Hang up these trendy Edison bulb string lights in your backyard and make Pinterest proud. This 50-foot strand is completely weatherproof, so you can leave them up year-round. They normally sell for $51, but today you can light your space with them for $44.