Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for Cord Cutters | $100 | Amazon

Tired: Plugging an OTA antenna into your TV, and hanging it in your living room somewhere.



Advertisement

Wired: Plugging an OTA antenna into this Tablo DVR in a closet or attic somewhere, and streaming your shows to all of your devices.

For just $100, you can put this cloud DVR anywhere you want in your home (or at least anywhere that gets good reception), and stream live or recorded content to every major streaming dongle and mobile device. Just note that you’ll have to provide an antenna, and plug in your own hard drive. There’s also a $5 monthly fee if you want to schedule recordings more than a day in advance, and watch when you’re away from home.