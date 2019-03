Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Xiaomi’s Mi Box S is one of the best deals in streaming boxes, and right now you can get one for cheaper than usual with a bonus VUDU credit. For $50, it works like any other Android TV-powered device, is Chromecast-enabled, and outputs 4K HDR at 60fps. Plus you get the added benefit of buying a digital copy of something... maybe Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?