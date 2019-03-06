Graphic: Shep McAllister

March Madness, America’s favorite productivity killer, is only a few weeks away, and if you don’t have cable, Sling TV’s offering a great deal that’ll allow you to watch every game live.



For a limited time, Sling’s Blue plan, which includes TBS, TNT, and TruTV, is marked down to $15 per month for your first three months (or until canceled), down from the usual $25. Just note that it’s only available for new accounts. If you want to enjoy a lot of conference tournaments in the lead-up, you can also opt for the Orange & Blue plan, which adds ESPN, ESPN2, and access to the vast ESPN3 streaming service.

Between those three networks, you’ll have access to most games, and for the ones that air on CBS, you can watch via the March Madness Live app for free with no cable login, or use an antenna.