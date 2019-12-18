Stream Like a Pro With These Gaming Accessory Gold Box

PC Gaming and Streaming Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a number of PC gaming and streaming products. Inside, you’ll find a number of Razer keyboards and mice, Blue microphones and Audio-Technica headphones to level up your game play.

Highlights include the Blackwidow Lite for $63, the DeathAdder mouse for $25 (though it’s been this price a lot lately,) Logitech G502 SE Hero mouse for $30, and the $200 Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. Of course, there’s a bunch of gear here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.

