It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Stream Like a Pro With These Gaming Accessory Gold Box

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
3.1K
Save
PC Gaming and Streaming Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

PC Gaming and Streaming Gold Box | Amazon

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a number of PC gaming and streaming products. Inside, you’ll find a number of Razer keyboards and mice, Blue microphones and Audio-Technica headphones to level up your game play.

Advertisement

Highlights include the Blackwidow Lite for $63, the DeathAdder mouse for $25 (though it’s been this price a lot lately,) Logitech G502 SE Hero mouse for $30, and the $200 Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro.

Advertisement

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. Of course, there’s a bunch of gear here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

The Force Will Always Be With You When You Shop This Star Wars Gold Box

Get a Thermapen For 20% Off Before You Cook Christmas Dinner

Save 50% On Some Awesome Activewear With An Olivers Mystery Box

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts