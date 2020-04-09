It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Stream All the Albums You've Missed with a Free Month of Tidal Premium

Jordan McMahon
One Free Month of Tidal Premium | Tidal

While things are mostly not great right now, there’s plenty of great new music that’s come out recently, and there’s plenty of time to dive in. The Weeknd and Dua Lipa both just dropped excellent new retro-inspired albums, Jay Electronica’s much-awaited album finally came out last year after years of hype, and Thundercat just graced us with another record of groovy tunes. Whatever floats your boat, you can probably grab it on Tidal, and right now you can get a free trial for 30 days to give it a spin.

