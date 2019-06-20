Image: HauteLook

Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Sandal Sale | HauteLook

In case you hadn’t heard, ugly shoes are in. And right now, a whole bunch of truly hideous-but-trendy sandals, including cult favorite Chacos, are on sale at HauteLook. Both men and women can snag these outdoor sandals for under $70—normally, they go for over $100—in a range of cool/weird patterns (please, for me, purchase these pizza Chacos). Guys also have the rare opportunity to get their hands (feet?) on the OG ugly Tevas. Oh, and aside from fashion, they’re also really, really good for hiking, if you’re into that kind of thing.