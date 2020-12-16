It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Strap in for the Long Haul With Two Years of PlayStation Plus for $56

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealseneba deals
994
Save
2 Years of PS Plus | $56 | Eneba | Use code DECEMBERPLUS
2 Years of PS Plus | $56 | Eneba | Use code DECEMBERPLUS
Image: Giovanni Colantonio
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

2 Years of PS Plus | $56 | Eneba | Use code DECEMBERPLUS

We’re in the infancy stage of this brave new world of consoles right now, which means we’ve got a good eight years of PlayStation 5 ahead of us. The early years are an especially exciting time for a new system as developers go all out, taking advantage of new hardware. With exciting games on the horizon, it’s a good time to pick up a PS Plus subscription so you can play online. For those who know they’ll be playing the system for a while, Eneba currently has a strong deal on the online service. You can grab two full years of PS Plus for $56. To get it, add a one year membership to your cart. Then head to checkout, up the quantity to two, and enter the code DECEMBERPLUS. It shakes out to less than $30 a year, so this is an excellent bit of saving for anyone with enough foresight to know they’ll still be playing Destiny 2 in 2022.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter