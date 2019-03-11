Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you are committed to your straight hairstyle, there are many reasons you may need an on-the-go touchup: an unexpected encounter with humidity and/or water, a gym sesh, or an after-work hair refresh, to name a few. Unfortunately, most flat irons are way to bulky to carry around — but not this flat iron. The T3 Compact Travel Flat Iron is just $75 at Sephora, down from its usual $89.

It can easily be stored in your purse, or your gym bag, or your carry-on luggage, and it comes with a heat-resistant cap, so there’s little risk for an accidental burn. (Plus, it can more easily straighten out those pesky baby hairs than a regular-size iron, just saying.) T3 heat tools are some of the best around, so be smooth and snag this deal now, so you can look sleek, always.