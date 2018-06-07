Image: Woot

If you’d rather not spend big bucks on getting an actual shed, then these discounted YardStash vinyl storage tents might do the job. They’re built for extreme weather conditions and will keep your stuff dry and and out of the sun, starting at just $95.



There are two sizes in the sale today. The larger YardStash IV is almost 7' tall, over 7' feet long, and about 3' wide, and is designed for storing patio furniture, bikes, yard tools, and more. It will cost you just $130 today, which is about $45 less than its Amazon price.

If that’s more than you need, this smaller YardStash XL Deck Box is also on sale. It’s about one forth the size of the larger model and can be used to store pool tools, outdoor pillows, garden tools, and folding chairs. It’s priced at just $95 today, or about $25 less than usual.

These are designed to be easy to set up and easy to take down, so it doesn’t have to be a permanent fixture in your yard. Also not permanent, this sale will end at midnight or when the products sell out, so grab one now if you need it.

