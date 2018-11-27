Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

What better place to store your millions of tiny LEGO bricks than inside one giant LEGO brick? Today, you can stack up on the savings on a smaller, square LEGO Storage Brick for $14 in blue and yellow, or go bigger with the rectangular LEGO Storage Brick in blue and grey for $25. And not only are these the nesting dolls of the LEGO world, but they also stack on top of each other for the ultimate LEGO-ception experience.