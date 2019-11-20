It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Store Your Leftovers With Ease In This One-Gallon Reusable Silicone Storage Bag

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
866
2
Save
Gallon Size Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bag | $28 | Amazon | Promo code 20OFFKINJA
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Gallon Size Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bag, 2-Pack | $28 | Amazon | Promo code 20OFFKINJA

Are you not a fan of single-use food storage bags? We don’t blame you! You can get a two-pack of ECOLIFEMATE’s Gallon Size Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bag for $28 when you use promo code 20OFFKINJA at checkout. You can stow away fruits, vegetables, sandwiches, meat, and more in these reusable bags. You can even store soup!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Wednesday's Best Deals: Refurbished iPad Pros, Screen Protectors, Aerogarden, Under Armour, and More

Cook The Perfect Turkey With a Discounted ThermoWorks DOT

Pick Up This Giant Snickers Bar Because You Can (And There's a Coupon)

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts