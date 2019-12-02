It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

Store Your Huge Media Collection On These WD External Drives Starting At $90

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Cyber Monday Deals
2
Save
Up to 60% Off Western Digital Storage | Amazon
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Up to 60% Off Western Digital Storage | Amazon

If you have enough media to start measuring it in terabytes, the value of external hard drives like these from Western Digital becomes invaluable. Fortunately, they’re priced a little better than that. For as little as $90 you can get this 4TB external drive, or 6TB for just ten bucks more. If you’re more of the NAS type, this 32TB NAS with four drive bays is 31% off at $1,100.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Nab a Spare Chromebook For As Little As $120 and Toss It In Your Bag

Stock Up On LEGO and Building Blocks For Christmas During Today's Gold Box

Seriously Upgrade Your Mop Game With This Discounted Microfiber System

About the author

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

Freelance writer for The Inventory.

EmailTwitterPosts