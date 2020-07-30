It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Store Your Extra Food in 16 Airtight Containers for $25

Quentyn Kennemer
16 Food Storage Containers | $25 | Amazon
16 Food Storage Containers | $25 | Amazon

Whether you’re cutting up lots of fruits and veggies or storing leftovers, food storage containers are to kitchens what water is to the human anatomy. If yours are wearing down, this $25 price for for 16 containers at Amazon is ideal. Ranging from 12oz to 35oz, these containers ship with easy snap lids that keep everything airtight for maximum freshness.

