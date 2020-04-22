Store Non-Perishables Longer With 16% Off Five Airtight Storage Containers

Five Freshlok Airtight Storage Containers (Assorted) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Five F reshlok Airtight Storage Containers (Assorted) | $33 | Amazon

Bought way too many non-perishables in the early quarantine food rush? While they’ll stay good plenty long for as long as you don’t open them, you’ll probably want something more than bag clips and origami box folding after you’ve dug in. Right now, you can get five airtight storage containers for $33, from half a quart all the way to 4.2. Candies, cookies, kernals, seeds, sugars, rice, and all the spice—throw all your Powerpuff Girls ingredients into these things and toss those boxes into the recycling bin.

Advertisement