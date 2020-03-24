It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Store Everything With Rubbermaid's 42-Piece Storage Container Set for $18

Quentyn Kennemer
Rubbermaid 42pc Storage Containers | $18 | Walmart
Rubbermaid 42pc Storage Containers | $18 | Walmart

Keep your leftovers and store non-perishables with this 42-piece set of Rubbermaid storage containers, which is usually $40, but Walmart is letting it all go for just $18. You'll get multiple containers in each capacity, from half a cup right on up to seven, each with a matching blue top. These containers are more vertical than horizontal, they're freezer and dishwasher safe, and the lids can snap onto each other and onto the base of the containers, which, quite frankly, might be a bonafide killer feature.

