Store Everything, and I Mean Everything, with a 5TB External Hard Drive

WD - Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

WD - Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | $100 | Best Buy

It’s always a good idea to have a portable hard drive. Even the best maintained computers eventually break down, and if your storage gets fried, then you can lose a lot of valuable data. Thankfully, with a huge 5TB hard drive, you won’t have too much to worry about. Best Buy has this external hard drive on sale for just $100, so it really is a best buy.

Advertisement

Don’t shoot me for the pun.