It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

Store Everything, and I Mean Everything, with a 5TB External Hard Drive

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
2.8K
Save
WD - Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | $100 | Best Buy
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

WD - Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | $100 | Best Buy

It’s always a good idea to have a portable hard drive. Even the best maintained computers eventually break down, and if your storage gets fried, then you can lose a lot of valuable data. Thankfully, with a huge 5TB hard drive, you won’t have too much to worry about. Best Buy has this external hard drive on sale for just $100, so it really is a best buy.

Advertisement

Don’t shoot me for the pun.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab some Patagonia Gear for 30% off at REI

Thursday's Best Deals: MacBooks, Thermoworks, REI Co-Op, Huckberry, Ferrero Rocher, and More

Target's Buy 2 Get 1 Free on Video Games Lets Your Build Your Backlog

Amazon Warehouse Is Taking an Extra 20% Off Already Marked-Down Used Items During This Flash Sale