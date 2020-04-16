It's all consuming.
Store All Your Games and Blu-Rays With a Wireframe Tower, Down to $24

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
Atlantic Onyx Wire DVD/Blu-Ray Tower | $24 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Atlantic Onyx Wire DVD/Blu-Ray Tower | $24 | Amazon

With quarantine in full effect, chances are you’re stocking up on games, Blu-Rays, and (for those who rebel against this Ultra HD revolution) DVDs. You could just stack them all on top of each other, but then you’ll have to play Jenga every time you want to switch games. Instead, slot them into this wireframe storage tower, which falls to $25 after recent discounts. You’ll be able to hold 28 of all your favorite games and movies and display them as part of your fun room’s ever-changing style.

