It's all consuming.
Store All the Media You Could Ever Want In This Shuckable 12TB External Drive For $179

Eric Ravenscraft
WD - Easystore 12TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive | $179 | Best Buy
WD - Easystore 12TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive | $179 | Best Buy

If you’re a glutton for storage space, Western Digital has a 12TB external USB 3.0 drive that might be hard for you to pass up. For $179, you could store hundreds of movies, millions of songs, or <checks notes> over 8 billion pages of text files? Hey, whatever you need, friend.

Best of all, WD drives are often shuckable, meaning you can pry them open, pull out the internal hard drive and mount it in your own custom NAS. Sometimes external drives like this one are cheaper than buying the hard drives directly and, well, 12TB for $179 is nothing to sneeze at.

