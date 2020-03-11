It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Store All The Food With Reusable $7 Storage Bags

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
454
Save
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Reusable Food Storage Bags | $7 | Amazon | Promo code FTGD2YAN

Grab an 8-pack of reusable silicone food storage bags for $7 with the promo code FTGD2YAN. These babies are leak-proof and freezer-safe, so you’ll be able to store liquid-y foods, as well as extra meats and such for long periods of time! Plus, since they’re made of silicone, you’ll be able to wash them over and over again, making the earth 10 times happier. Grab a pack before they’re gone, just make sure to type in the promo code at checkout!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

It's 2020, Get Yourself a Pair of Wireless Headphones

Wash Your Ass With 15% off Bidet Attachments From Tushy [Exclusive]

Treat Your Studio to a Pair of Adjustable Neewer Lights for $93

Wednesday's Best Deals: Insignia Air Fryer, Super Mario Maker 2, Anker Roav Smart Charger, and More