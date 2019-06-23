Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

WD 4TB Elements Hard Drive | $90 | Amazon



This WD portable hard drive doesn’t require an external power cord, and can hold 4TB of movies, music, photos, or even console games. Not bad for $90, an all-time low.



Advertisement

This isn’t WD’s newest drive (though it does carry a 4.3 star rating from over 3,000 reviews), and thus doesn’t have built-in software like password protection and encryption like WD’s newest drives, but those are things that you can easily set up yourself.