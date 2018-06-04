Need more space to backup your photos or store console games? This 2TB portable drive from WD is just $55 today, which is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on a drive of that capacity.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Store 2TB of Files or Console Games For Just $55
Need more space to backup your photos or store console games? This 2TB portable drive from WD is just $55 today, which is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on a drive of that capacity.