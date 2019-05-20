Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s hard to believe that a 200GB microSD card would now be considered midsized, and even harder to believe that you can get that much storage on a card the size of your pinkie nail for $27, but here we are.



That’s plenty of space for a ton of Nintendo Switch games and 4K action cam footage, and while there are bigger cards out there these days, this offers a tremendous price per gigabyte, and should have enough space for most of you.