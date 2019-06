Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals

While its 6TB sibling is included in today’s big PC accessory sale, this 8TB Seagate desktop drive is also on sale for its lowest price ever of $130. Not only does it have 8TB of hard drive space packed inside; it also has a couple of USB ports on the front that let you plug in even more storage. Or, you know, just charge your phone.