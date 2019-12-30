Stop Wasting Time Scraping Snow Off Your Car, Get This $12 Windshield Cover

Car Windshield Snow Cover

Photo : Amazon

Car Windshield Snow Cover | $12 | Amazon| Promo code KQNBRKSG

Clearing snow and ice off your windshield is one of the worst parts of winter. If you’re tired of wasting 15 minutes in the morning doing this, don’t do it anymore. You can get a Car Front Windshield Snow Cover for only $12 (50% off) on Amazon when you use p romo code KQNBRKSG. You can also get a rear windshield cover (not on sale) for $17. The front cover even protects your mirrors to prevent ice and snow accumulation.

Advertisement