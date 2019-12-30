It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Stop Wasting Time Scraping Snow Off Your Car, Get This $12 Windshield Cover

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.9K
8
Save
Car Windshield Snow Cover | $12 | Amazon| Promo code KQNBRKSG
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Car Windshield Snow Cover | $12 | Amazon| Promo code KQNBRKSG

Clearing snow and ice off your windshield is one of the worst parts of winter. If you’re tired of wasting 15 minutes in the morning doing this, don’t do it anymore. You can get a Car Front Windshield Snow Cover for only $12 (50% off) on Amazon when you use promo code KQNBRKSG. You can also get a rear windshield cover (not on sale) for $17. The front cover even protects your mirrors to prevent ice and snow accumulation. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

This $12 Swiveling Surge Protector Keeps Your Plugs Out of the Way

Save Big on Anker's Super Thin USB-C PD Battery Pack With an On-Page Coupon

Keep Your Pots and Pans Organized With This Calphalon Space-Saving 11-Piece Cookware Set

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts