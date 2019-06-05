Photo: Amazon

15-Pack Reusable Nylon Produce Bags | $10 | Amazon | Clip the 5% coupon

You’ve probably stocked up on reusable grocery bags by now, but what about the thin plastic produce bags that you grab at the store to hold your fruits and vegetables?



Turns out, you can get reusable sacks for those too, and this set of 15 is down to just $10 today after you clip the 5% coupon (the $11 list price is the best in a few months to begin with). They’re made from nylon, but transparent enough that your checkout attendant won’t have to open them to see what’s inside. And if you don’t need all 15 for shopping, they can be used for holding just about anything. So go ahead, do Mother Earth a solid.