If you hate wasting money on paper towels, stop doing that. If you use microfiber towels, you cut costs and you also reduce the amount of waste you create in a year. You can get a 24-pack of Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $11. There’s also a 48-pack available for $23 with a $1 coupon you can clip at checkout. The cloths can be used with or without cleaning solution to clean the kitchen, your car, or around the house. You can wash the microfiber cloths and continue to use them hundreds of times.