Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Clorox Microfiber Bar Mops, 10-Pack or 20-Pack | $17 - $24 | Daily Steals | Use promo code

Do you feel like you’re buying paper towels every week and just throwing money away when you toss them out? If you want to save money, and maybe create a little less waste, you can always grab a set of microfiber towels. Right now, you can get a Clorox Microfiber Bar Mops on sale on Daily Steals. To get the 10-pack for $17, use the promo code KJCLOR10 and to get the 20-pack for $24, use promo code KJCLOR20.