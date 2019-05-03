Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you always stop at an expensive coffee shop on your way to work? If you care about the taste of your coffee, then it is time to start making a pot at home. If you’ve never gotten into K Cups and prefer ground coffee, skip buying preground and get your own grinder.

The OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is $80 on Amazon right now. This model has durable conical burrs, which helps create uniform grounds. If you brew with your own grounds, you’re guaranteed to have a strong and flavorful cup of coffee. This grinder has one touch start, 15 settings, and can hold up to .75 pounds of coffee beans.