Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve Latte and Cappuccino Coffe Maker Bundle | $110 | Amazon

Want to make coffee at home, as fast as possible? Get yourself a Keurig while they’re on sale for Prime Day. You can get two Keurigs during today’s sale. The Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve Latte and Cappuccino Coffe Maker Bundle is $110 and can make coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos. You can increase the strength of your coffee when brewing with this model. The bundle also comes with a 24-count of Green Mountain and Caribou Coffee K-Cups. If you don’t want the K-Cups, you can get this Keurig model on its own for $100.