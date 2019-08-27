Stop Using Your Parents' Hulu Account and Get Your Own For $3 a Month

Photo : Hulu

$2.99/Month for the First Six Months | Hulu

Yeah, I said it. It is time to stop mooching off of your parents, sister, brother, friends, or your friend’s ex to sign into Hulu. You can afford to get your own Hulu account when it only costs you $3 a month for the first six months, okay? Don’t thank me for this deal, thank Chrissy Tiegen.

The model/Headband of the Day pioneer shared the news that thanks to a project she’s working on with Hulu, we can all get a discount. Seeing as only six people pay for their own Hulu account, this offer is open to a lot of people . You can get Hulu for $2.99/Month for the First Six Months, then $5.99/month after that. You can cancel at any time, but for $3 a month, why would you?

Now, if you had Hulu and canceled it, you might still be eligible for this offer. It isn’t exclusive to new users, however, we cannot tell you for sure if you qualify. You’ll need to check.

Per Hulu’s FAQ about this promotion, the offer is valid for:

Hulu’s $2.99/month offer is an online-only, limited-time offer that is available only to new or eligible returning subscribers. Existing Hulu subscribers are not able to change their Hulu subscription to take advantage of the $2.99/month pricing for our Hulu (ad-supported) plan.

You can sign up now through September 3, 2019, for this deal.