Up to 45% Off Select Motion-Activated Kitchen Faucets | Home Depot

If you’ve been steadily turning your home into a smart home, it is time to get your kitchen sink on board. When you’re cooking, it can be a hassle to touch the faucet handle to turn on the water. If you like to avoid making even more of a mess, a motion-activated sink is the way to go. Right now, you can get up to 45% off select motion-activated kitchen faucets at Home Depot. A Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet is only $129 during today’s sale.