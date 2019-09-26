It's all consuming.
Stop Using Your Good Knives To Cut Open Boxes, Get This $8 Tool

Ana Suarez
Slice Mini Box Cutter | $8 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Slice Mini Box Cutter | $8 | Amazon

If you have a designated knife that you use to open all of your packages, welcome to my club. It is probably for the best that we stop using kitchen knives outside of the dining room and get a tool meant for opening boxes. Right now, the Slice Mini Box Cutter is a few bucks off on Amazon.

The Slice cutter is lightweight, can be used by lefties or righties, locks into place, and has a blade that won’t slice open your fingers. It was designed for cutting corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, and boxes.

