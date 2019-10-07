Stop Using Tin Foil When You Bake and Get This $8 Set of Silicone Baking Sheets

AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheets

If you use an overwhelming amount of tin foil or parchment paper when you bake, say goodbye to your old habits. Stop wasting tin foil (and money) and buy a set of AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheets while they’re only $8. They’re easy to clean, require no cooking spray, and oven -safe for temperatures up to 480 ° F .