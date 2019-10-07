It's all consuming.
Stop Using Tin Foil When You Bake and Get This $8 Set of Silicone Baking Sheets

Ana Suarez
AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheets, Set of 2 | $8 | Amazon
AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheets, Set of 2 | $8 | Amazon

If you use an overwhelming amount of tin foil or parchment paper when you bake, say goodbye to your old habits. Stop wasting tin foil (and money) and buy a set of AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheets while they’re only $8. They’re easy to clean, require no cooking spray, and oven-safe for temperatures up to 480° F.

