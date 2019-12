Westinghouse 2000 Lumen Triple Head Solar Security Light | $20 | Walmart

Whether you’re trying to be alerted to potential burglars or just want to stop stubbing your toe on the gaddang toys your kids left out, a motion-activated floodlight can be a great addition to the outside of your house. Normally $50, this Westinghouse light kit is down to a mere $20 for a triple-headed light with motion sensors.