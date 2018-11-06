Photo: Amazon

FoodSavers can pay for themselves by keeping your frozen and refrigerated food fresher for longer, and that’s not even accounting for how great they are for sous vide.

The Best Sous Vide Accessories [Updated] One of the best things about sous vide is the simplicity of the process, but a few key tools can… Read more Read

This 5800-series model is one of the best your can buy. It automates every part of the process, from the bag feeding, to the sealing, to the cutting, and includes a handheld vacuuming hose that you can use with compatible FoodSaver accessories as well. You can buy it from FoodSaver’s site for just $120 right now, which is about half what Amazon is currently charging, and easily an all-time low.