Stop Tearing Up Your Hands When Lifting With Some $10 Padded Workout Gloves

Trideer Padded Weight Lifting Gloves 4057SY1Q Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Trideer Padded Weight Lifting Gloves | $10 | Amazon | Use code 4057SY1Q

Before... well, everything happened, I really enjoyed my weightlifting routine at the gym. However, I was also kind of an idiot, and I did said weightlifting with bare hands. Turns out, that shreds your hands up and leaves a bunch of calluses! Not the best. Instead, you want to grab some workout gloves to protect your precious palms from the ravages of the barbell. Trideer has some workout gloves on sale, so you can be ready to go back to the gym once they reopen.



Advertisement

These workout gloves are padded, which makes them really good for weightlifting and bodybuilding, but maybe not as great for something like yoga (I’m no expert though, so you be the judge). Additionally, these gloves also perform the very important role of supporting your wrists, which is essential to avoiding injury with higher weights.

The best part? After using the code 4057SY1Q at checkout, these gloves are only $10. It’s a steal, so grab them now and be ready when you can get back to your routine.